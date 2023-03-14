Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 362,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,894,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

FMAT opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $431.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

