FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Director Acquires $199,198.50 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FBK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. Analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in FB Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBK shares. Stephens cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

