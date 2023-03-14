Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes $551,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,141,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,267,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Ball Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $94.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.