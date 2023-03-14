Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 835 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

KMB opened at $123.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.66. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

