Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 200 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial
In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 5.0 %
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
See Also
