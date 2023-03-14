Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,680,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 689,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Further Reading

