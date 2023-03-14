Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $2.58 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 36.5% in the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

