Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

