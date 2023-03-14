Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,200.00 Price Target at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s previous close.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,070.83.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE FFH traded up C$18.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$899.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$872.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$762.08. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$591.00 and a twelve month high of C$956.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The firm had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 137 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.30 per share, with a total value of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,770. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

