Fadi M. Diya Sells 5,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.71. 1,179,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.