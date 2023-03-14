Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $758,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 3.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EXTR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 287,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,561. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

