Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XGN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
