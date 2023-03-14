Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 32.7% in February

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XGN. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exagen to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Exagen Stock Down 2.1 %

About Exagen

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

