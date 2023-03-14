Evmos (EVMOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $101.97 million and $1.24 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

