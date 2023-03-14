Euro Coin Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $31.05 million and $4.83 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00411891 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.74 or 0.27829016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 29,034,740 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

