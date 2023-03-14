Euler Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.04 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Euler has traded 63.3% lower against the dollar. Euler has a market cap of $27.04 million and $8.53 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00011049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00419893 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,974.99 or 0.28389683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.