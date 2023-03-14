Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,081 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 156.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 86.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.