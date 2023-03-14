Ethereum Classic Price Up 7.3% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $20.82 or 0.00080340 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $276.48 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,918.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00338097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00599755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00522862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001233 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,893,813 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

