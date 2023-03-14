Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99.95 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 13th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $99.95 million and $9.68 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00006151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,274.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00334284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00625713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00080429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00525624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,948,801 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

