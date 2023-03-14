ERC20 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89.23 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $89.23 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00027452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00034153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00021227 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00213849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,840.18 or 0.99847098 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01052168 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $220.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.