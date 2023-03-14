Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,025,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,884 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5,224.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

