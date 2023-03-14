Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 14th (ACAD, AMLX, ANNX, AXL, BHIL, BNR, BVH, CE, CHRS, CIAFF)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 14th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.40 to $21.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $33.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $25.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $54.00.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $18.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $3.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.50.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €83.00 ($89.25) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $51.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $105.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $133.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $26.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $163.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$7.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $52.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $31.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $197.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $18.25.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($44.09) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Argus from $176.00 to $261.00.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $7.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $50.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $45.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,765 ($21.51) to GBX 1,870 ($22.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $72.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €90.00 ($96.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$2.50.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $4.00 to $3.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $305.00.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $109.00 to $110.00.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $23.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.10 ($3.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 410 ($5.00). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $30.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €126.00 ($135.48) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $83.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $229.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price increased by SVB Securities from $141.00 to $229.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $228.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $229.00.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 450 ($5.48). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $165.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $65.00.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group to $10.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $95.00.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $11.00 to $18.00.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00.

