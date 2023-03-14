Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 14th (ACAD, AMLX, ANNX, AXL, BHIL, BNR, BVH, CE, CHRS, CIAFF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 14th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.40 to $21.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.00 to $33.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $15.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $25.00.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $54.00.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $18.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $3.00.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $4.50.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €83.00 ($89.25) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $51.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $105.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $131.00 to $133.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $26.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $163.00.

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$7.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $52.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $31.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$30.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $197.00.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $18.25.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €41.00 ($44.09) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Argus from $176.00 to $261.00.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $7.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $50.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $45.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,765 ($21.51) to GBX 1,870 ($22.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $72.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €90.00 ($96.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$2.50.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $4.00 to $3.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $6.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $305.00.

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $109.00 to $110.00.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.50 to $23.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.10 ($3.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 410 ($5.00). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $30.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €126.00 ($135.48) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $83.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $229.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price increased by SVB Securities from $141.00 to $229.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $228.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $229.00.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.60) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 390 ($4.75) to GBX 450 ($5.48). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $165.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $65.00.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group to $10.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $95.00.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $11.00 to $18.00.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $2.50 to $1.50.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00.

