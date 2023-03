Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 13th (AL, ASAAF, CPSS, ENSG, EQC, GD, GOOD, HCA, HST, HURC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 13th:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Sider├║rgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telef├┤nica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

