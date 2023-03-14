Enlightenment Research LLC Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.91.

SWN opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

