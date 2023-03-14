Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 6,800 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 59,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 292,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,243,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,995,000 after buying an additional 185,359 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.