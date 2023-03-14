Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 18,800 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.6 %
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
