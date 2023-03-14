Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 18,800 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWN. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

