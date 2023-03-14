Enlightenment Research LLC Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

TFC opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

