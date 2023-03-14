Enjin Coin Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $402.46 million and $37.39 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00412252 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.02 or 0.27872476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency developed by Enjin, a leading blockchain ecosystem developer. It is used to directly back the value of next-generation blockchain assets and used to mint ERC-1155 blockchain assets. ENJ tokens provide benefits to creators and users, such as infusing tokens with residual value, ensuring the transparency and scarcity of tokens, and providing instant liquidity for tokens. Enjin Platform is a blockchain PaaS that allows developers to create and manage blockchain games with ease. It was founded in 2009 by Maxim Blagov and Witek Radomski and successfully raised $18.9 million in its 2017 ICO. ERC-1155, the native token standard created by Enjin’s Co-founder & CTO Witek Radomski, has since grown to power over 1 billion Enjin-powered blockchain assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

