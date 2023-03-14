Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Bought by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,976 shares during the period. Enerpac Tool Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $90,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 48,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,595. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

