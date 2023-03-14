Energy Web Token Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00014378 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $121.17 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00411275 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.33 or 0.27799486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry."

