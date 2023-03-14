Energi (NRG) Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $191,287.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00068372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00049352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00022048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,487,433 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.