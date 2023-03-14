Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.65 billion.

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

