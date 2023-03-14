Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.
Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.65 billion.
Empire Stock Performance
Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.
Empire Dividend Announcement
Empire Company Profile
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.
