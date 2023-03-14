Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

