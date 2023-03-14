Embark Technology (EMBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

Embark Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ EMBK opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $134.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Embark Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Embark Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,008,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 396,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embark Technology Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMBK. Vertical Research lowered Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Featured Articles

