Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EARN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 60,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EARN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 15,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,707. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.56%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

