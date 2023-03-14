Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,233. Elemental Altus Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elemental Altus Royalties (ELEMF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.