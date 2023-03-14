Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Boosted by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,031. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

