Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of EGRX opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $332.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

