DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KSM opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Stories

