DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
KSM opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
