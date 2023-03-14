Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DCT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.89. 1,256,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,627. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.73, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

