Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,546,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 13.22% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $207,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of DCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 140,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

