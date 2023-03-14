Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.8% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 295,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,783. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

