Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,038,000 after acquiring an additional 93,306 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 181,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $232.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,471. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

