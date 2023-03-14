Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. 955,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

