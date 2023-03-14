Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Price Performance

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.38. 663,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,118. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

