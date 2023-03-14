Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $224,675.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,708 shares of company stock worth $4,835,639. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.