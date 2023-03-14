Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.78.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

