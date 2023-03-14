Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,132 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MQT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.