Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,894 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Argus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

