Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

