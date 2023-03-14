Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,253 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,888 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $444.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

